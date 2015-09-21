Another end of days looms overhead

End of the world predictions have dated back to the early 1800s and probably even earlier. The apocalypse predicted last week of this September is no different. With fears of government shutdown, rumors of meteors striking the earth and various groups discussing the effect of the four blood moons in such close proximity to one another, it’s instilled thoughts for some that yet another end of days could be approaching.

A blood moon – essentially a lunar eclipse – is when the earth passes between the sun and the moon, blocking the sun’s rays from reflecting off the moon and appearing red in color. According to NASA, they refer to such an event as a tetrad, when four blood moons happen in close succession. This is pretty rare, having been recorded taking place only 55 times since 1 AD. Such an isolated event has raised eyebrows as if something unexpected might happen.

From zombies to natural disasters or pandemic outbreaks, world-ending events have set the premise for numerous books, movies, comics and probably most commonly, TV shows. “Doomsday Preppers,” “The Walking Dead” and “The Colony,” are just a few of many examples.

While preparing for any catastrophic event is not a bad idea, certain groups have turned quite the profit. Stores selling food survival kits for hundreds of dollars can end up costing thousands since no one is sure when and for how long they would have to go without it.

When it comes to clothing for the apocalypse, doomsday preppers aren’t just buying extra pairs of jeans. They are stocking up on gas masks, hazmat suits, expensive military-grade boots, and anything else to withstand an unknown enemy or disaster.

Companies are even making a profit off water. Preppers are not just stocking up on bottled water, but are thinking more long-term – purification systems. These systems can range from as little as $50 to more than hundreds of dollars, not including replacements. The list goes on. These companies are making endless amounts of money based off an event that may not even happen, but is it their fault?

The ever-evolving age of technology provides more outlets for the world to spread the word of the impending doom without the necessary credentials to back it up. Yes, perhaps the world could end tomorrow and then those who didn’t prepare would be trying to buddy-up with those that did.

Yet, when stopping to think about the world actually ending and even if you knew when, what would you do? Who would you be with when it all goes down? Would you be one of the people prepared? When I stop to think about it personally and realistically, I don’t think it’s going to happen any time soon. However, every so often when I’m curled up binge-watching “The Walking Dead,” thoughts creep into my mind.

Would I really be like Michonne: welding a samurai sword, slicing up zombies like sushi? Honestly, I don’t know. But what I do know is that I hope I’d survive along with the ones I love and could be a part of a world starting over. Where will you be?

