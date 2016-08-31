Add a pinch of selflessness- volunteerism sweetens life’s recipe

It is as simple as searching. As simple as picking something enjoyable to do in free time. Find some way to incorporate even a small piece of time helping people, animals or the planet itself that will spark personal satisfaction.

For someone wanting to own a pet, but it’s not the right time; the Humane Society of Huron Valley has wide-ranging volunteer programs.

“Some people experienced increased output of endorphins and dopamine after just five minutes with an animal,” according to a study by the Journal of Psychosomatic Research.

Find a way to help beyond just what seems possible. Someone wanting to be around rural areas and horses, but lives close to campus for commuter sake can find a local horse farm (as close as Plymouth Rd. area) and o er help.