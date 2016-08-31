Campus news you missed this summer

By Jenee Gregor
Deputy Editor
- Tax millage passed for Washtenaw Community College with 70 percent of the votes in favor with residents for renewal and restoration.
- The millage provides 12 percent of the annual budget. The millage allows WCC to provide the broad curriculum, continuing education, and host community events.
- President Rose Bellanca’s contract has been extended through June 2019. Board of Trustees agreed to her salary for 2016-2017 of $214,307 with a 1.5 percent raise. President Bellanca has been with WCC since August 2011.
- Vice President Michael Nealon left WCC after one year to take a similar position at Henry Ford Community College. The interim Vice President is William Abernethy, who held the position before Nealon.
- Jacques Desrosiers resigned from Washtenaw Community College as the Director of Campus Security and Safety, leaving Damon Flowers vice president of facilities, grounds, campus security and facilities management in charge. Desrosiers had been with WCC for six years.
- The armed security officers through the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s department appointment has not been instated as of now.
- WCC will reimburse full-time faculty for classes needed to meet the Higher Learning Commission guidelines.
- HLC required more qualifications for instructors, and gave two years to to attain their 18 credit hours in their specific fields.