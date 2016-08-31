‘Falling Up and Getting Down’ event combines skateboarding and jazz improvisation

BY BRITTANY DEKORTE

The University Musical Society (UMS) is kicking off its Renegade series on September 11th with an event fitting with the series title: Falling Up and Getting Down will feature a team up of skaters and musicians freestyling together to create a very unique show.

“It’s completely free and open to the public. It’s something that is a cool opportunity to present something great in a space that is meant for everybody to use. We hope we will see people from young people that are the skatepark all the time to people that are older and fans of jazz music, out and enjoy one event together,” Mallory Schirr, marketing and media relations coordinator at UMS.

The show is free with an advanced RSVP, and begins at 2:30 pm. The show will have the skaters performing tricks all around the audience, accompanied by live jazz music, with the goal of bringing the community together with artists and athletes.

The show is a co-presentation with the Friends of Ann Arbor Skatepark in collaboration with the Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation and the University Musical Society.

“We are so excited to partner with UMS to bring such a unique experience to our community. It’s a true realization of our vision for the park: a place where athletes and community members of all walks of life can come together to enjoy a space that’s intended to serve everyone,” said Josh Meisler, president of the Friends of the Ann Arbor Skatepark.

The show will feature professional skateboarders Andy Macdonald, Ron Allen, Chuck Treece, Tom Remillard, Jordyn Barratt, and Natalie Krishna Das. Live music will be provided by Jason Morgan and the Bandwagon, with special guest Ingrid Laub on tenor and soprano saxophone.

“Some of the featured athletes are accomplished musicians in their own right and we’re looking forward to showcasing that, too. I am thrilled that we are able to bring an open-to-the-public event of this scale to the Ann Arbor community in one of its greatest public parks,” said Mark Jacobson, senior programming manager at UMS.

The Renegade series will continue seven events between September 2016 and March 2017.

