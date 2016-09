This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Fall sports recruiting days took place on Aug. 31, and Sept. 1. After recruiting students to join the Wolfpack from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the tryouts began for women’s soccer and softball, along with men’s baseball and soccer. Students worked towards getting a spot on the team until around 7 p.m. showing off tricks, talents and hard work ethics.

