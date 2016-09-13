VoiceBox: You’ve been given an elephant, what would you do with it?

By Hebe Ormsby

Contributor

You’ve been given an elephant, you can’t give it away or sell it, what would you do with it?

“I would ride it to work.” “I would ride it to work.”

Cara Hoelscher, 22, Ypsilanti, Liberal Arts Transfer

"If it's an elephant, I'd report it because I would have to address the elephant in the room."

Theodore Babbitt, 16, Ann Arbor, WTMC

Theodore Babbitt, 16, Ann Arbor, WTMC

"I would weaponize it. Sharpen its tusks. Totally ramp it up."

Aj Zahm, 17, Ypsilanti, Criminal Justice major, Law Enforcement

Aj Zahm, 17, Ypsilanti, Criminal Justice major, Law Enforcement

"I would ride it. Try to take care of it. Feed it peanuts. Whatever it is you do to take care of an elephant."

Marcus Bradfy, 26, Detroit, Criminal Justice major

Marcus Bradfy, 26, Detroit, Criminal Justice major

"I don't have a place to put an elephant. I would send it on vacation. I just want it out of my house."

Finley Beaver, 16, Ann Arbor, WTMC

Finley Beaver, 16, Ann Arbor, WTMC

"Figure out how to feed it. I would befriend it and use it as an ecological way of transportation."

Brian Moreno, 28, Bogota, Columbia, Automotive Technology major

Brian Moreno, 28, Bogota, Columbia, Automotive Technology major

"I would take it home and take care of it as best as I could. If I have time, I would find the resources to take care of it. I would also try to contact someone who knows how to take care of them, like at a zoo or something."

Elsa Adamszyk, 19, Chelsea, Undecided major

Elsa Adamszyk, 19, Chelsea, Undecided major

“I would get supplies.” “I would get supplies.”

Jordan Burciaga, 18, Tecumseh, Networking major

“Love it.” “Love it.”

Nicole Gross, 25, East Tawas, Nursing major

“Let it go.” “Let it go.”

Anthony Garofalo, 18, Rochester, Automotive repair major

