Local events: 9/26 – 10/10

Art by Takeshi Takahara

Art

  • Field of Vision: Works on Paper by Leslie Sobe – Mixed media presentation of how environment and people change and their relationship with it.
    Downtown Library: Multi-Purpose Room Exhibit – 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor
    Now – Oct. 13
  • Takeshi Takahara – Showcases her art in the collection called Imperfection.
    Wsg Gallery – 306 S. Main St., Ann Arbor
    Now – Oct. 22
  • Re: Formation – Multiple artists in mixed media show their work with the theme of making change and expressing the discontent.
    117 Gallery -117 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
    Now – Oct. 8

Music

  • Jazz Night – Every Thursday evening, Depot Town gets jazzy at the taphouse and with weekly performers.
    Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse – 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti
    Every Thursday
    7 – 10 p.m.
    Free
  • Heather Black Project – Every Sunday night, live jazz and blues is played for all those in attendance.
    The Raven’s Club – 207 S. Main St., Ann Arbor
    Every Sunday
    8 – 11 p.m.
    Free
  • Weber’s Jazz Collective – Performs every week in the Habitat lounge with improvisational sounds.
    Weber’s – 3050 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor
    Every Sunday
    8:30 – 10 p.m.
    Free

Workshops

  • Career Services Fall Career Fair – Career Services free event helping students and community to find employment.
    Morris Lawrence Building
    Tuesday Oct. 4, 1- 4 p.m.
  • Transfer Workshop – WCC counseling and advising assists students in their transfer process with information and advice.
    LA 150
    Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 12-1 p.m.
  • Fall Transfer Fair: 50 colleges and universities come to WCC to give information about their institutions.
    Second floor of the Student Center
    Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

