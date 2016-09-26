Local events: 9/26 – 10/10

Art
- Field of Vision: Works on Paper by Leslie Sobe – Mixed media presentation of how environment and people change and their relationship with it.
Downtown Library: Multi-Purpose Room Exhibit – 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor
Now – Oct. 13
- Takeshi Takahara – Showcases her art in the collection called Imperfection.
Wsg Gallery – 306 S. Main St., Ann Arbor
Now – Oct. 22
- Re: Formation – Multiple artists in mixed media show their work with the theme of making change and expressing the discontent.
117 Gallery -117 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Now – Oct. 8
Music
- Jazz Night – Every Thursday evening, Depot Town gets jazzy at the taphouse and with weekly performers.
Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse – 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti
Every Thursday
7 – 10 p.m.
Free
- Heather Black Project – Every Sunday night, live jazz and blues is played for all those in attendance.
The Raven’s Club – 207 S. Main St., Ann Arbor
Every Sunday
8 – 11 p.m.
Free
- Weber’s Jazz Collective – Performs every week in the Habitat lounge with improvisational sounds.
Weber’s – 3050 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor
Every Sunday
8:30 – 10 p.m.
Free
Workshops
- Career Services Fall Career Fair – Career Services free event helping students and community to find employment.
Morris Lawrence Building
Tuesday Oct. 4, 1- 4 p.m.
- Transfer Workshop – WCC counseling and advising assists students in their transfer process with information and advice.
LA 150
Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 12-1 p.m.
- Fall Transfer Fair: 50 colleges and universities come to WCC to give information about their institutions.
Second floor of the Student Center
Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.