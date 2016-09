This slideshow requires JavaScript.

New and returning students were greeted on Sept. 14 by numerous organizations from the community about services that are offered on campus and in the surrounding area.

Free swag, food and a plethora of information was available on the campus courtyard from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., helping students get comfortable with their campus environment.

This annual event takes place after the start of fall semester.

