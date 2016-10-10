Board Of Trustees candidates join debate

Down-ballot debates, while not as flashy as the presidential debates, are still important. The League of Women Voters in Ann Arbor is hosting multiple down-ballot candidate forums for open positions in Washtenaw County, including WCC’s Board of Trustees. There are 10 candidates for two open positions on the WCC board. Other forums concern the Ann Arbor District Library’s four open positions and state representatives for the 52nd, 53rd, 54th and 55th districts.

“The League (of Women Voters) is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization that does not support individual candidates or parties,” Sally Allen, a member of the group and debate moderator, said at the Board of Trustees debate, which was held on Oct. 4. “The League’s most important goal is to help voters stay informed,” she continued.

Candidates for the WCC’s Board of Trustees were asked about a variety of topics, including armed security on campus and the possibility of future on-campus housing for WCC.

“The questions came from both the community, and a committee of League members,” said Susan Smith, who acted as the main moderator.

All of the debates will be aired on Ann Arbor’s Community Television Network, channel 19, multiple times before the election on Nov 8.

They are also available to stream on demand at https://a2ctn.viebit.com/.

Voice coverage of WCC trustee candidates will appear in the Oct. 24 edition.

The forums schedule: Date Schedule Monday Oct. 10 7 p.m. – Ann Arbor District Library Board

9 p.m. – Washtenaw County Sheriff

9:45 p.m. – Washtenaw County Commission District 9 Tuesday Oct. 11 6 p.m. – State Representative District 54

7 p.m. – State Representative District 52

8 p.m. – State Representative District 53

9 p.m. – State Representative District 55

9:45 p.m. – Washtenaw County Prosecutor

Related

Comments

comments