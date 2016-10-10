VoiceBox: What would you like Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to discuss in the upcoming debate?

During the first Presidential Debate, America’s prosperity, America’s direction, and national security were discussed. What would you like Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to discuss in the upcoming debate?

“I want them to discuss how the money is going to be spent. Because too much money goes into the military, so I would like them to talk about where the money is going.”

Morgan Stratton, 18, Canton, MI, criminal justice major

“I want them to pull out the dirt they got. I mean, they say things, but I want them to mean what they say. Because the media only shows what they want to show. I also want them to talk more about the “Black Lives Matter” issue too. So, all I want is to know the truth.”

Myles Hardy, 20, Redford, MI, communications major

“I would like them to discuss our military and industrial constructs. Because our economy is based off constant warfare.”

Erin Sherer, 27, Ypsilanti, MI, global studies major

“I don’t like either candidate. I hate that I have to vote for one of them. I mean, it’s just a reality show for publicity when it’s supposed to be a serious issue.”

Talecia Avery, 27, Ann Arbor, MI, human services major

“I don’t know how to answer that. I am opposed to both parties because in the last debate, it was just them bickering and nothing was discussed.”

Nichole Wright, 23, South Lyon, MI, radiology major

