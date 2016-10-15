By Chanel Stitt

Many students and residents of the surrounding areas talked to employers who had positions available while at the Washtenaw Community College Career Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 1- 4 p.m.

The WCC Career Fair is an annual event that takes place on campus in the Morris Lawrence Building. People are able to sign in and talk to the various companies that attended the fair.

Employers were asked what values they look for and work ethic was the most common among which each company requested.

“We look for quality, not quantity,” said Tim Osugi, an employer of Primerica Financial.

Companies such as Primerica and Clean Water Action mentioned that they will hire people with no experience and teach everything that an employee would need to know to complete their jobs.

There were companies for various educational backgrounds, for example: culinary arts, automotive, child care, education, healthcare, business, industrial, information technology, staffing and public service careers.

Healthcare businesses like Reliable Home Care are hiring people that are willing to help the elderly and disabled on a daily basis.

The career fair gave the ability to search beyond the degree program that people are currently working in at WCC.

“I’m applying [to] Bell Tire, AV Fuel, and probably Glacier Hills,” said Chinonso Duruaku, a student at WCC.

Toyota is hiring for the positions of a technician and a power train dyno operator. They want their employees to have work ethic, punctuality and willingness to learn, which are the top three values in their company.

Culinary businesses also attended the fair. McDonald’s, Pizza House, and Dominos were recruiting new employees in these local restaurants.

“We’re looking for fun, reliable people who love to smile,” said Jordan Jones, a representative of Pizza House.

Students were looking for jobs within their educational field along with jobs that were more entry level instead of full-on careers.

“It helped me look for new and fun job opportunities that I wouldn’t find on the internet,” said Arcell Harris, a student at WCC.

With classes in session, this also factors into job options that can accommodate students. Many part-time jobs were available at the fair for this reason.

“I’m looking for a job that is flexible with my school schedule,” said Keion Jackson, a student at WCC.

The local Marriott hotels and the downtown Ann Arbor Graduate Hotel are flexible with hours. They are hiring for most positions.

Michigan Dining is offering positions where one can choose whichever shift works best based on the availability given. Anyone is able to be hired to this job.

Companies have many jobs available within each industry, and can be available to a variety of degrees earned in one’s years of college.

