Comics on campus

On Friday, Oct. 14 a “College Con” was hosted by all of the Barnes & Noble college bookstores across the nation, including WCC.

From 10 a.m.–2 p.m. there was a table in the bookstore for people to color a picture and enter to win a gift card. There is a sale going on for the rest of the month of Oct. where people can purchase comic books at buy two get one free price.

Comic books vary in content and age limit. They are popular in many countries around the world.

“You can explore social issues in a fun, creative way,” said Will Blattman, the supervisor of the WCC Barnes & Noble bookstore.

It was an opportunity to socialize and talk about comics, mentioned Blattman. This was the first College Con at WCC, but it was not the first comic book gathering on campus.

The Comic Book Club which takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m.–7 p.m. is held in LA 369. The meetings are open to all, and even those who have not started reading comics.

They talk and debate about comics and there are no restrictions on any topic that comes up, the club said. The Comic Book Club also talks about the origins of characters and gives a thorough introduction.

Manga, which are Japanese and Chinese comics and Anime–Japanese comics, are often discussed the club. They watch movies and talk about upcoming shows.

“There is always something for everybody,” said Matt Smith, the secretary of the Comic Book Club.

For future comic enjoyment, coming to theaters on Nov. 4, from Marvel Studios, comes the movie “Doctor Strange,” the story of world-famous neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange whose life changes forever after a horrific car accident robs him of the use of his hands. Estimates have it at around 600–700 million worldwide, according to www.moviepilot.com.

