WCC and Community bring ideas for wellness

Community resources banded together with one common thought: providing access to mental health and wellness resources. It is important to take time to create a path for wellness and health to enter.

Many organizations came to WCC to share their specific ways to make life easier and more enjoyable with wellness. Advice from nutrition, essential oils mixes, clubs open about whomever comes, and even therapy dogs was present on Wednesday morning to afternoon Oct. 12 in the Student Center. There was even a free yoga class that was held in the community room.

There was a chance to win a six month membership to the WCC fitness center, gratitude stones, and free popcorn were given away at the WCC staff booth.

Laura Turnbull, a WCC student and volunteer, mentioned that many people were entering the raffle and the therapy dogs seemed to be a great hit. “It’s a great event to let students know where they can go if they need help,” Turnbull said.

Therapy dogs from Therapaws of Michigan are brought around to different institutions to ease people and calm with their presences. The therapy dogs seemed to be one of the most popular attractions at the event.

“Therapy dogs de-stress and lower blood pressure, they can sense anxiousness and can help calm someone,” said Pam Hoose, the handler of Ruby a six month old Labradoodle.

The dogs are taken all over; U of M hospital, St. Joe’s, nursing homes, the veteran’s hospital and even to elementary schools. The kids will read to the dogs and it helps with confidence and calming them, Pam explained.

Something as simple as essential oils can also have an effect of creating a more peaceful and stable sense of being. Brenda Hively, a Young Living essential oils independent distributor suggested Thieves oil for overall wellness. The scent will evoke calm, de-stress and help bolster the immune system Hively added.

Thieves oil is said to help with colds, virus, bacteria, flu, toothaches and infections says the Young Living pamphlet. It also mentions that it can kill airborne bacteria when used in a diffuser.

A good balanced diet is a great tool for creating wellness, having a variety of fruits and vegetables, lean meats and good fats helps with maintaining a good mental health mentioned Kayleigh Telemaque, a registered dietician from Eastern Michigan University.

The table offered information about the Office of Nutrition Services, they offer all types of services at a deeply discounted rate for students to access the nutritional advice and counseling about eating well and balanced.

