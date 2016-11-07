News briefs: 11/07/2016

- Morris Lawrence Building will host Tim Skubick, Senior Capital Correspondent, as the featured speaker at the Washtenaw Economic Club Luncheon on Thursday, November 10. The topic of his speech is: “How Election Results Affect Washtenaw County.” WEC founded in 1998, restarted as a WCC program in 2010.
Beginning Nov. 5, the remains of the Bristle Mammoth found in Chelsea will be on display at the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History. The Mammoth will be on display until Jan. 15, 2018 at this location.
- Highway to High Demand Jobs in Skilled Trades workshop will take place on Friday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Great Lakes Regional Training Center building. Students can attend break-out sessions and hands-on tours of WCC’s welding, robotics and automotive labs. Open to all students.
- Registration for winter semester begins on Nov. 9.
45 hours or more – 8:00 a.m.
30 hours or more – 11:00 a.m.
15 hours or more – 1:00 p.m.
Less than 15 hours – 3:00 p.m.
New students can register on Nov. 10, beginning at 8:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.
A special Veterans Day lunch for student veterans, registration required. If students have a friend, or other relation has served, please email a picture to use in the display to Rachel Barsch
- Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 | 7:15–7:45 a.m.
WCC student veterans raise the American flag at sunrise on Veterans Day.
- Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 | 9:30–10:30 a.m.
A short program, followed by a reception, will take place on the second floor of the Student Center Building. All are welcome.