Local events: Nov. 7 – Nov. 18

Bravo 51: the art of performance

Students, staff and faculty come together in a performance with separate acts.

Morris Lawrence Building, Towsely Auditorium

Nov. 11, 7:00 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Free, suggested donations of $5.

Jazz night

Every Thursday evening, Depot Town gets jazzy at the taphouse and with weekly performers.

Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse – 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti

Every Thursday 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Free.

Heather Black project

Every Sunday night, live jazz and blues is played for all those in attendance.

The Raven’s Club – 207 S. Main St., Ann Arbor

Every Sunday 8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Free.

The Business of Graphic Design Boot Camp

Experts give advice on how to make it the field of graphic design.

Morris Lawrence Building | Room ML101

Nov. 11, 8:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Free for students, registration required.

Penny Stamps lecture series

Mary Mattingly, and her lecture on “Sacred Objects,” a collaboration of artists creating a living space docked in New York.

Michigan Theater | 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Nov. 9, at 5:10 p.m.

Free.

“Starting your own business”

SPARK East hosts a workshop helping students to start their own business endeavors.

SPARK East, 215 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti

Nov. 18, 8:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Free for students, registration required.

