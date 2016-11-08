Local events: Nov. 7 – Nov. 18

Bravo 51: the art of performance
Students, staff and faculty come together in a performance with separate acts.
Morris Lawrence Building, Towsely Auditorium
Nov. 11, 7:00 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Free, suggested donations of $5.
Jazz night
Every Thursday evening, Depot Town gets jazzy at the taphouse and with weekly performers.
Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse – 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti
Every Thursday 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Free.
Heather Black project
Every Sunday night, live jazz and blues is played for all those in attendance.
The Raven’s Club – 207 S. Main St., Ann Arbor
Every Sunday 8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.
Free.
The Business of Graphic Design Boot Camp
Experts give advice on how to make it the field of graphic design.
Morris Lawrence Building | Room ML101
Nov. 11, 8:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
Free for students, registration required.
Penny Stamps lecture series
Mary Mattingly, and her lecture on “Sacred Objects,” a collaboration of artists creating a living space docked in New York.
Michigan Theater | 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Nov. 9, at 5:10 p.m.
Free.
“Starting your own business”
SPARK East hosts a workshop helping students to start their own business endeavors.
SPARK East, 215 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti
Nov. 18, 8:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
Free for students, registration required.