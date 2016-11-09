VoiceBox: 11/09/2016

“If the federal government is going to subsidize student loans, it has a right to expect that colleges work hard to control costs and invest their resources in their students,” Trump said. “If colleges refuse to take this responsibility seriously, they will be held accountable.”

“What do you think our next presidential term will be like for college students if higher education institutes are forced to take accountability for their spending or lower tuition as promised by our president elect?”

Brianne Bigelow, 20, Photography, Gregory

“Honestly, I would rather the tuition drop because it is so expensive and so many people are going into debt because they can’t afford it, so they’re forced to take out loans, which puts them in more debt later on in life and they’re still paying it off. Either way, it [Trump’s promise] has it’s own pros and cons. I don’t feel that we should take on a full payment all upfront and not be able to take out loans but I feel like the tuition cost should also be dropped.”

Andy Pampreen, 19, Biology, Ann Arbor

“I guess it depends on how quickly they have to cut funding. There’s gonna be some drastic changes and I don’t think it will help the structure of our education system. In order to be competitive, there are some things we need to buy that are expensive and when you have to cut your spending, you can’t buy some of this equipment. Like at Denison University, there was some equipment we used that, when visiting other colleges, they just didn’t have it. It allowed us to learn certain things that we couldn’t learn anywhere else. That costs money. There are some things that the colleges just won’t be able to afford.”

Alec Seestadt, 19 Advertising, Milford

“I think that it will be more difficult for kids to afford college. I feel like at least community colleges should be affordable and there shouldn’t be as many of these responsibilities on the students and the teachers shouldn’t have to be worrying about this stressful situation.”

Al Arshad, 28, undecided, Ann Arbor

“Honestly I don’t think it’ll make any difference. I think it’s just a platitude that politicians throw out there to garner votes and support. Unless he presents a coherent plan to enforce this, it doesn’t mean anything. Until I see a plan that actually lays out a strategy to keep schools accountable, if that isn’t already something that’s happening anyway, it’s just another empty promise.”

