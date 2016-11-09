WCC Board of Trustees Results

The two open board seats for WCC’s Board of Trustees have been filled. With all precincts fully counted, Angela Davis and William Milliken, Jr have won the board of trustees race.

Milliken had the most votes, with 15.36 percent, and Davis had 15.20 percent. The next closest candidate was Anna Zinkle at 14.79 percent.

Milliken was one of the candidates endorsed by the Washtenaw Community College Education Association, is the son of the former governor of Michigan, and was on the Board of Directors for the Washtenaw Community College Foundation. Davis is the owner of the Davis Jewelry Collections, a graduate of Pioneer High School and Concordia University. Davis’ parents and sister are all WCC alumni.

The new board of trustees members will start their six year terms on January 1, 2017.

