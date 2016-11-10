VoiceBox: 11/10/2016

By, Chanel Stitt

What do you think our next presidential term will be like for college students if higher education institutes are forced to take accountability for their spending or lower tuition as promised by our president elect?

Travis Wardell, 18

If they have lower tuition, it would help college students a lot.There’s less pressure on them while they’re in college. I think they would do better then because they don’t have to worry about the money in the future as much. I think it would just be easier.

Quadriyyah Williams, 16

I think students would be happy. Residents wouldn’t like this that much because they would have to pay taxes. I would like lower tuition. It depends on how they find a way to pay for it. The higher institutions might be able to stay together.

Aicha Kaba, 18 (No photo available)

Why not pay it? I feel like we go through so much to get accepted. We don’t all come from rich families so it would be easier. It should be lowered, it costs too much. They could have fundraisers to help pay for the costs.

