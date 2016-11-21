Heidi Loubser, Melissa Ulmer and Madeleine Rivard finishing their “Paper People” improv performance. “Paper People” is a poem by Harry Baker. Spencer Michaud performs one of his original songs titled “Boom Town.”

By Esiban Parent

Contributor

Bravo 51 was held in the Morris Lawrence building’s Towsley Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 11. The event, now in its third year, is titled after the age of Washtenaw Community College, which was established in 1965. Bravo 51 is an annual event held here at WCC that invites the community to celebrate its diverse culture and its community member’s great talents. Noonie Anderson, performing arts department chair, who conceived the event, recognizes the great talents of this community and continues to orchestrate the event each year.

