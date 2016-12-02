WCC’s Chamber Singers aim to get students into the holiday spirit with free ‘Winter Nights’ concert

By Brittany Dekorte

The fourth annual December choir ensemble will be put on by the WCC Chamber Singers on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in Towsley Auditorium.

‘Winter Nights” is billed to perform both sacred and secular seasonal music, including works by by Myers, Enya, Rentz, Rutter, Bernon, Bieble, Edenroth, and Hayes. The event is open to the public and free, though donations are graciously accepted.

The Chamber Singers is a WCC Student Activities sponsored club. According to Joseph Daniel, the director for the WCC Chamber Singers, The group, “is an umbrella term that includes four separate choral ensembles: Concert Choir, Green & Gold Singers, Wild Warblers, and Rhythmic Ravens. Each group will perform individually and as a mass choir,” Daniel said.

The Concert Choir is a mixed-range choir, the Wild Warblers is a low-ranged choir, and the Rhythmic Ravens is a high-ranged choir.

The Green & Gold Singers are also mixed-ranged, and they regularly perform for school events and travel representing Washtenaw Community College.

Adriana Laura, a liberal arts transfer student, has been singing with the Chamber Singers as a soprano for almost two years.

“The WCC Chamber Singers is an amazing group to be apart of. We are like a big family of people from all walks of life. Anyone is welcome join: students, faculty, and the community. We get together every Sunday evening to make music together. It’s a good way for students to become apart of WCC in a deeper way, and to support and give back from all we receive. We have all worked really hard on our various pieces, and hope to get everyone into the Christmas spirit,” Laura said.

In the past, the group has performed with other local groups, such as the Ypsilanti City Orchestra. For this concert, the singers will be accompanied by Todd Schieber, who has been working with the group for three years.

“I have been good friends with Dr. Daniel for the past several years, and he invited me to do a clinic for his choir when he first started. I most enjoy hearing the progress of the choirs from year to year,” Schieber said.

Director Daniel is excited for the performance of “The Winter’s Night” by Nicholas Myers, the piece from which the event’s name is taken.

“It describes the quiet, peaceful scene of watching the snow fall,” he said.

