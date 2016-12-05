Recent EMU graduate’s fine art exhibition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Inside the Ford Building at EMU, artist Julia Windom showcases her pieces created during her two-year fine arts program. Windom captivated audiences by combining her wide ranges of art skills, influence of Japanese arts, and also her story of language barrier while she was doing an internship in Kanazawa, Japan.

Windom received her master’s of fine arts degree in Fiber Arts in 2016. After trained in wide area of art in her BA program, now she focuses on embroidery. Using embroidery and floriography to express her thoughts of skin, identity and languages with a tendency towards handmade creations and showing the ongoing struggle with technology of a millennial.

