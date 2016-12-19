Local events: 12/19/2016

3rd Annual Art Off the Wall

Local artists with shopping at the gallery for holiday presents.

117 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Now –Jan. 7

Avant Garden

Fashion and plants together exploring textures.

1800 N. Dixboro Rd., Ann Arbor 48105

Now –Jan. 8

This, too, is Iran

Photographs of modern day Iran by Sally Bjork & U-M Dept. of History of Art – A photography series that explores the other sides of Iranian life and culture that is hidden in current coverage.

Downtown Library: Multi-Purpose Room Exhibit | 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor

Now–Jan. 12

Jazz Night

Every Thursday evening, Depot Town gets jazzy at the taphouse and with weekly performers.

Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse – 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti

Every Thursday | 7–10 p.m. | Free.

Sesi Motors 5:01 Jazz

Vincent York at Rush Street

Starting at 5:01 p.m. musicians will be performing hosted by 89.1 WEMU.

Rush Street | 314 S. Main Street

Jan. 6, 5:01–7 p.m. | Free.

http://www.emich.edu/calendar/

Guitar Club for Adults

Learn, teach, listen, and collaborate while playing the guitar.

Ypsilanti District Library | 5577 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

Jan. 6, 10–11:30 a.m. | Free.

http://ems.ypsilibrary.org/mastercalendar/

Comparative Politics

Student Discussion on Politics and Moniker after election.

U-M Haven Hall – Room 5664

Jan. 6, 1–2:30 p.m. | Free.

https://events.umich.edu/event/34908

Soul Speak Women of Color Support Group

Sharing similar struggles and creating a supportive environment.

EMU Student Center – Kiva Room

Jan. 5, 2– 3:30 p.m. | Free.

http://www.emich.edu/calendar/

“Our Voices” Writing Workshop

Women-identified students have the opportunity to attend this workshop and turn their piece into a performance at a later date.

EMU Halle Library – G07B

Jan. 10, 7– 8 p.m. | Free.

http://www.emich.edu/calendar/

