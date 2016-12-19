Local events: 12/19/2016

3rd Annual Art Off the Wall
Local artists with shopping at the gallery for holiday presents.
117 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
Now –Jan. 7
Avant Garden
Fashion and plants together exploring textures.
1800 N. Dixboro Rd., Ann Arbor 48105
Now –Jan. 8
This, too, is Iran
Photographs of modern day Iran by Sally Bjork & U-M Dept. of History of Art – A photography series that explores the other sides of Iranian life and culture that is hidden in current coverage.
Downtown Library: Multi-Purpose Room Exhibit | 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor
Now–Jan. 12
Jazz Night
Every Thursday evening, Depot Town gets jazzy at the taphouse and with weekly performers.
Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse – 307 N. River St., Ypsilanti
Every Thursday | 7–10 p.m. | Free.
Sesi Motors 5:01 Jazz
Vincent York at Rush Street
Starting at 5:01 p.m. musicians will be performing hosted by 89.1 WEMU.
Rush Street | 314 S. Main Street
Jan. 6, 5:01–7 p.m. | Free.
http://www.emich.edu/calendar/
Guitar Club for Adults
Learn, teach, listen, and collaborate while playing the guitar.
Ypsilanti District Library | 5577 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
Jan. 6, 10–11:30 a.m. | Free.
http://ems.ypsilibrary.org/mastercalendar/
Comparative Politics
Student Discussion on Politics and Moniker after election.
U-M Haven Hall – Room 5664
Jan. 6, 1–2:30 p.m. | Free.
https://events.umich.edu/event/34908
Soul Speak Women of Color Support Group
Sharing similar struggles and creating a supportive environment.
EMU Student Center – Kiva Room
Jan. 5, 2– 3:30 p.m. | Free.
http://www.emich.edu/calendar/
“Our Voices” Writing Workshop
Women-identified students have the opportunity to attend this workshop and turn their piece into a performance at a later date.
EMU Halle Library – G07B
Jan. 10, 7– 8 p.m. | Free.
http://www.emich.edu/calendar/