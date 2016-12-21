It’s cinema season

By Minette Perigard

As Christmas comes we all gather together and celebrate as a family, open gifts, make a delicious dinner and for some, head out to see a film. As there are so many good films coming out this Christmas, there are so many entertainment options to choose from and odds are you will be able to find one that the whole family can agree on.

This might sound like a familiar Christmas routine, or maybe a good tradition to start with your family. Why not? While all the stores are closed the theater is open all day for your entertainment cravings.

Holiday movie releases are on the minds of avid moviegoers, most have one in their mind that they are particularly looking forward to seeing. Going to the theater is like opening another gift after all of Santa’s are all ripped open. It is one gift you have been anticipating all year and now it has arrived. But while you rush to see your favored film, others have to wake up early to prepare to open the theater for anticipated guests.

While you and your family head off to the theater this Christmas, I ask you to remember all those taken away from their families this Christmas to open the theater, pop the popcorn, sell tickets and sweep the leftover mess from theater 12 after the last showing. As you wake up late and open gifts, workers have to wake up early to prepare for the rush. Rave Cinemas in Ypsilanti opens at 8 a.m. and closes 1 a.m. the next morning.

“It is our busiest time of year,” said Scott Brown, manager at Rave Theater in Ypsilanti. “It can get pretty crazy, on Christmas every one is closed and we are open.” As there are those who like to be out and about on Christmas, there are not very many places to go since most places are closed for the holiday season. That is why the theater is the best place to go during the holidays as people are already with family and it gives them all the opportunity to go out and find entertainment together.

How busy is the theater on Christmas? “It is busy from open to close” said Dillian Schrocler, a cashier at Rave Theater. “We are constantly busy with a wall of people waiting to get to the box office.” The customers wait at the door for their opening hour Christmas morning to their closing at 1 a.m. the next morning.

This year there are quite a few anticipated movies of the holiday season, including “Rogue One,” story that branches off of 1977’s series of Star Wars, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Felicity Jones. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” based on the J.K. Rowling book, directed by David Yates and starring Eddie Redmayne. Among others such as “Hidden Figures,” directed by Theodore Melfi, starring Taraji P. Henson, Kirsten Dunst. Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae. “Fences,” directed by and starring Denzel Washington, and “Passengers,” directed by Morten Tyldum and starring Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt and Michael Sheen.

Is the theater rush to see the new Dec. 25 release worth taking others away from their family Christmas? Or is it rigged by the film industry? Whether or not you find a person to blame, find a way to thank those who are forced to work this holiday season. From Black Friday to Christmas Day, they help you with your last minute shopping, need to gas up your car or even to help you indulge in your entertainment needs. The best gift you can give this year is recognition and a thankful heart.

