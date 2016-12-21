It’s the thought that counts

By Jenelle Franklin

Editor

Putting pen to paper, crochet hook to yarn and thought behind purchases, Washtenaw Community College students focus on how their gifts reflect the true meaning of gifting.

Drew Ford, 19, sketched out a picture for his brother this year and feels the time he spent and the work he did will be appreciated.

“It took me about an hour,” Ford, said. Drawing is what Ford chooses to do in his down time, which, as finals approach is less and less, he mentioned.

Ford has an undecided major at WCC and spends his time on campus gathering general knowledge and life skills.

Jacob Fitz, WCC math and science student, believes that a large price tag could be a diversion from applying effort and thought.

“Homemade gifts are more important than just expensive gifts,” Fitz said.

Fitz realized that the personal touch of a gift made from the heart takes skills that purchasing from a list does not.

“It takes time and a listening ear to understand what homemade gift may brighten up someone’s holiday. It also takes commitment,” Fitz remarked.

“The person has been listening,” Fitz said, “and thinking about you while they were making it.”

While those loved ones who take the time to craft or build a special gift do exist, the homemade gift is sometimes seen as a copout to spending money on someone.

“Some homemade gifts are less meaningful,” Evan Reyna, WCC math major said.

Having less skill than others is a consideration when deciding to make something as a giftable option. Some families see the holidays as a time to get the items that are needed most.

“It can be good to get a well thought out, bought gift,” Reyna said.

WCC students agreed it is important to keep an objective mind and open heart to what others really want and need the holiday while making or buying gifts.

