PHO 230 portfolio exhibit

Stephanie Prechter is looking at Hayley Doebler’s photo series “Ever-Changing Paradoxes,” displayed on the windows of a darkroom to illuminate large color transparencies. Donald Werthmann (Left) conducting the students’ final exhibition of PHO230 portfolio projects throughout the garden floor of GM building. Eli Lindauer showing his photo series “Plastic Passion,” displaying his passion of skating by photographing and interacting with people involved in Detroit area rollerblading. (Left) Daniela Gobetti, Bob Vogel, Pam Guenzei view Tina Worden’s (in purple) works mounted in gear frames, “The Heart of This club.” Daniela Gobetti makes best use of the corridor of GM building to hang her photo series “Detroit: City of Contrasts”, viewers can appreciate different scenes from Detroit by walking through the path. Adam Vale, combining installation art with a photo display under high contrast spotlight, to express his thoughts of Light and dark, strength and weakness, courage and hopelessness. Kaltin McCormack’s project “Transparent Figures” is about presenting “Lingering Energies”, the positioning of model, mask, colors of image, shape of the design, all show different aspects of the human itself. McCormack wisely displays the jars filled with colored liquid on the lighting table for negative films to give her artworks more luminosity. Kaltin McCormack’s project “Transparent Figures” is about presenting “Lingering Energies,” the positioning of model, mask, colors of image, shape of the design, all show different aspects of the human itself. McCormack displays the jars filled with colored liquid on the lighting table for negative films to give her artworks more luminosity. Adam Karr (Left) is listening Kaltin McCormack explaining the concept of her art pieces painted on glass jar filled with different colored liquid, “Transparent Figures.” Stephanie Prechter is introducing her photo series, “The Great Lakes Project”, presented in web, large prints, photobook and postcards. Elke Clark, combining iPhone slow shutter apps and photoshop filter to create her own style of landscape photography. Elke Clark, combining iPhone slow shutter apps and photoshop filter to create her own style of landscape photography. Mike Quigley, presents some of the test prints of his underwater photographs project “Marine One” in the watertube, which reminisce the earlier era when underwater photographs were presented in black and white format, and the film being washed in the tube during the process.

Photos by Carmen Cheng, Photo Editor

Portfolio exhibit for students of photography class, PHO230 Portfolio Projects, taught by Donald Werthmann on display throughout the garden level of the Gunder Myran building on Friday, Dec 16, wrapping up the Fall’ 16 semester.



Besides being a professional consultant in the photography industry, Werthmann also provides counseling if students meet post-project depression. Such as worrying they will be unable to produce their best works after putting so much effort throughout the whole semester for a signature theme based project. This is a common depression that a lot of artists might experience, Werthmann mentions.

