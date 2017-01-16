Back to School Mental and Physical Wellness

By Jenelle Franklin

A new year, a new semester. In times of great change, it can be hard to keep track of everything on your plate, literally and figuratively. Use these tips to keep your life in balance this winter semester.

According to Cristina Buzas, WCC advisor in Counselling and Career Planning:

Use a calendar/planner. The first week of classes, review all your syllabi and add the due dates for your assignments/tests for all your classes in one calendar/planner so you can plan your days and weeks accordingly.

Don’t forget to plan not just for in class time but for homework/study time. Remember for every 1 hour in class, plan for 2-3 hours of study time outside of class.

Meet with your instructors either during their office hours or by appointment.

Sit in the front of class and take notes.

According to Shannan Young, RN, WCC Nursing Program Graduate:

Get some fresh air. Outdoor activity such as walking around campus, allows for a break from recycled air, and the students sitting shoulder to shoulder

Wash your hands thoroughly, and regularly. If there is not a sink nearby, utilize the hand sanitizer in classrooms.

Remember to eat your vegetables and take your vitamins. Don’t skimp on nutrients in the winter months. “Food is Medicine.” – Hippocrates

Hit the sheets early- make sure you are well rested. “College students are one of the most sleep-deprived populations,” according to the campus mind works organization website.

