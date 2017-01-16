VoiceBox: What are you happy to leave behind in 2016?

By Hebe Ormsby

Contributor

and Michael Mishler

Contributor

What is one thing that you are happy to leave behind in 2016?

“One thing I’m happy to leave behind in 2016 is one less year of school until graduation. I mean, I would say the election, but it’s still going on, basically.”

Hallie Ignasiak, 17, Saline, 3D Animation

“I don’t know if this counts, but I’m hoping ‘dabbing’. I hope that’s gone. Perhaps, bottle-flips.”

Theodore Babbitt, 16, Ann Arbor, WTMC

“Negative attitude. I’m also pretty conservative, so it’s good that the election process is over.”

Alexis Wilson, 22, Howell, Alumni

“First of all, I took the TOEFL exam and got my score. I trained myself, so I’m glad that’s done. I also got to join this amazing college because my cousin recommended it, since he graduated from here two years ago. But, yeah, that’s all.”

Unurmaa Ikhbayagalant, 20, Ann Arbor, Fashion Design

“Something I’d like to leave behind in 2016 is jealousy and emptiness. I just want to leave that all behind me.”

Nabeal Shalabi, 17, Ypsilanti, Undecided

“I would say everything, honestly. Just everything. The whole year, it was that bad.”

Emily Plisko, 18, Digital Video Production, Saline

“I moved to Ann Arbor, so I’m basically leaving behind my whole old life. I’m starting a new life here, and I’m excited. I see a bright future and anything’s possible.”

Taylor Busch, 26, Audio Engineering, Swartz Creek

“The drama. The presidential election, the stars dying, and people blowing up about nonsense things like the Harambe incident.”

Jordan Marshall, 22, Automotive Tech, Ypsilanti

“I am pleased to be leaving behind the stress and anxiety of 2016.”

Talecia Avery, 27, Human Services, Ypsilanti

“I would say it’s a tie between the nonstop political coverage and my favorite team, the Carolina Panther losing in the Super Bowl.”

Tom Preston, 30, Political Science, Raleigh, NC

