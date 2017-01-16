Home / OPINION / VoiceBox: What are you happy to leave behind in 2016?

VoiceBox: What are you happy to leave behind in 2016?

By Hebe Ormsby
Contributor

and Michael Mishler
Contributor

What is one thing that you are happy to leave behind in 2016?

Hallie Ignasiak

“One thing I’m happy to leave behind in 2016 is one less year of school until graduation. I mean, I would say the election, but it’s still going on, basically.”
Hallie Ignasiak, 17, Saline, 3D Animation

 

Theodore Babbitt

“I don’t know if this counts, but I’m hoping ‘dabbing’. I hope that’s gone. Perhaps, bottle-flips.”
Theodore Babbitt, 16, Ann Arbor, WTMC

 

Alexis Wilson

“Negative attitude. I’m also pretty conservative, so it’s good that the election process is over.”
Alexis Wilson, 22, Howell, Alumni

 

Unurmaa Ikhbayagalant

“First of all, I took the TOEFL exam and got my score. I trained myself, so I’m glad that’s done. I also got to join this amazing college because my cousin recommended it, since he graduated from here two years ago. But, yeah, that’s all.”
Unurmaa Ikhbayagalant, 20, Ann Arbor, Fashion Design

 

Nabeal Shalabi

“Something I’d like to leave behind in 2016 is jealousy and emptiness. I just want to leave that all behind me.”
Nabeal Shalabi, 17, Ypsilanti, Undecided

 

Emily Plisko

“I would say everything, honestly. Just everything. The whole year, it was that bad.”
Emily Plisko, 18, Digital Video Production, Saline

 

Taylor Busch

“I moved to Ann Arbor, so I’m basically leaving behind my whole old life. I’m starting a new life here, and I’m excited. I see a bright future and anything’s possible.”
Taylor Busch, 26, Audio Engineering, Swartz Creek

 

Jordan Marshall

“The drama. The presidential election, the stars dying, and people blowing up about nonsense things like the Harambe incident.”
Jordan Marshall, 22, Automotive Tech, Ypsilanti

 

Talecia Avery

“I am pleased to be leaving behind the stress and anxiety of 2016.”
Talecia Avery, 27, Human Services, Ypsilanti

 

Tom Preston

“I would say it’s a tie between the nonstop political coverage and my favorite team, the Carolina Panther losing in the Super Bowl.”
Tom Preston, 30, Political Science, Raleigh, NC

