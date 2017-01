Jon Stroud, a long time hockey player is in his fourth semester coaching WCC’s hockey team and hopes to have a full roster for Winter semester. He is extending tryout availablity until the end of January.

Potential players charge down the ice at Buhr Park, where practices are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-10 p.m. Home games are played at the Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea, opposing teams include some 4 year schools, which Stroud says boosts the chances of recruitment.

Related

Comments

comments