Women’s Marches in Michigan and DC on January 21

Ann Arbor

Starting at 2pm on Saturday, Jan 21, a protest march will walk from the Ann Arbor Federal Building to the University of Michigan Diag. People who wish to march can begin gathering at the corner of 5th St and E Liberty St at 1:30pm, and end with a rally in the Diag at 3pm. This local march plans to walk in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, which is taking place in Washington DC at the same time, and to bring light to civil rights issues, such as LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, immigrant rights, and religious freedom rights. The march is being co-hosted by Michigan to Believe In and Progressives at the University of Michigan, and is free and open to all. Deputy Editor, Brittany Dekorte will be covering the event.

Lansing

On the steps of the State Capitol building in Lansing, there is a rally from 1 to 3 p.m. “symbolically marching” against hate crimes, violence and discrimination. This event is going to be a rally instead of a march because of cost reasons. There will be seven speakers representing multiple backgrounds such as the government, people of color and Planned Parenthood. Following the event, the Women Organize Michigan’s Summit will be located at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church to talk about how to take action to receive the right’s that women deserve.

These two events are free but it is advised to RSVP to both of them. Staff writer Chanel Stitt will be covering the event.

DC

The Women’s March on Washington will take place on Saturday, Jan 21, at 10 a.m. beginning at the intersection of Independence Ave. and Third St. S.W. in Washington D.C. The march takes place one day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump and seeks to send a “bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights,” according to their event website. Also on their website, The event organizers invite “all defenders of human rights to join us.” This event is not ticketed and is free and open to all but those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP via the march’s website. The website has lists of regional transportation from each state.

For general inquires, go to www.womensmarch.com or email info@womensmarch.com. Staff Writer Suni Jo Roberts will be covering this event.

