Classifieds: 1/30/2017

Below is a sample of recent employment want ads which have been posted with WCC Career Services. Students are invited to read these ads and to contact Career Services to find out how to apply for the openings.

Certified Nurse Assistant

Chelsea Retirement Community, part of the United Methodist Retirement Communities, is accepting applications for CENA’s (Competency Evaluated Nursing Assistants). Our Mission Building on a foundation of more than 100 years of service, United Methodist Retirement Communities promotes the wellness, dignity, and independence of older adults by providing high quality and innovative residential and supportive services.

Automotive Service Technician

Performs all work as outlined on repair order with efficiency and accuracy. Diagnose and perform needed repairs. Communicate with Parts Manager to obtain needed parts. Examine vehicle to determine if additional safety or service work is required.

Part Time Teller

In a part time schedule of 16-25 hours a week, build customer relationships, refer financial products and services, and provide courteous, friendly, enthusiastic and professional service to our customers. Use strong computer skills and solid attention to detail to run cash transactions. Adhere to policies and procedures.

Cashier

Provide hospitality and exceptional service to guests. Operate POS (Point of Sale) including scanning, key entry, scale usage, coupon redemption, refunds and all forms of payment. Bag guest groceries following Busch’s bagging procedures, including scan and bag techniques. Ensure accuracy and productivity, through items per minute scanned (IPM), knowledge of produce and weekly sale items. Ensure correct check cashing, refund, and store charge procedures are followed.

Transmission Technician

Prototype Builder/Transmission Mechanic, diagnosis, and repair production and prototype transmissions following the build book, illustrations, sketches, prints, and repair manuals including the installation of transmissions into test vehicles. Mechanics will work with personnel to contain the vehicle build book, determine vehicle content, and assemble to BOM as well as working with the build planner to support the vehicle assembly process. This also includes and is not limited to company required reports using corporate tools including labor tracking, invoice balancing, material costs, and various other types of reports from system accounts.

Entry Level Computer Sales/ Repair Tech – (Ann Arbor/ Ypsilanti)

Troubleshoot and repair/ install Motherboard, DC Jack, LCD screen, RAM, hard drive, optical drive, etc, for laptop. Troubleshoot and repair /replace Motherboard, hard drive, RAM, optical drive, power supply and CPU for desktop. Troubleshoot and repair windows system and software errors, BSoD, remove virus/ spyware and re-install windows 7 and windows 8 with drivers. Document and maintain client system info, user, and software configuration records using in house work order system. Answer client phone calls.

Data Entry/Receptionist

Looking for a detail oriented professional with 1-2 years of experience doing data entry/database management. Must be able to perform data entry, create donor recognition letters, and generate reports, with efficiency, accuracy and speed. Other general administrative duties as assigned (such as greeting clients and donors). Experience in non-profit setting a plus. Comprehensive training and supervision provided.

Finance Manager

Preparation of monthly financials, Liaison with bank, Manage loan relationships, Monthly, Quarterly, and yearly reporting to company’s loan officer, Preparation for yearend audit, Liaison with parent corporation, Manage administrative and contract details of sales representatives, Work to be performed at our facility in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

CNC Machine operator & programmer

Operate CNC grinding machines and other CNC equipment. Learn to program the CNC equipment. Keep work areas clean and organized.

Auto Part Salesman / Customer Service

We are looking for a salesman with some knowledge in mechanics to be part of our small start up company. The job allows for substantial opportunity for growth and diversity. This position is for an individual with an ambition to work hard and a determination in helping our company succeed. The candidate must have an outgoing personality.

Teaching assistant

Part-time and substitute work available at an Ann Arbor child care center, winter 2017 and beyond. Duties include caring for children between 6 weeks and 5 years of age, under supervision of full-time teachers. Ideal for practicum training.

