Local Events: 1/30/2017

Go Red Day!
Receive a free health screening, tips on having a healthy lifestyle, and personalized help for health insurance.
Student Center | 1st floor
Feb. 2, 9:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.
Startup Business Research Help
Learn more information about your business and your potential customers.
Entrepreneurship Center
Feb. 3, 1:00 p.m.–2:30 p.m.
A Le Carte: From the Studio to the Table
A collection of ancient, contemporary and futuristic dinnerware on loan from the Dinnerware Museum of Ann Arbor.
Student Center | 2nd floor
Through Feb. 18
Real and Surreal: Art Teachers as Artists
Many different types of art made by the Ann Arbor art teachers has been created into an exhibit.
Ann Arbor District Library | Malletts Creek
Jan. 31–Mar. 16 | Free
i heART music – Art opening & vinyl listening party
An art show with pieces relating to the theme of music. Bring your own vinyls.
Grove Studios | 1145 W. Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti
Feb. 3, 7:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. | Free
Drawing for Adults: Still Life
Learn new techniques every week using various mediums for all skill levels.
Ann Arbor District Library | Downtown, 4th Floor Meeting Room
Feb. 12, 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. | Free
Pointless Improv Shows
Comedic improv performed by experienced local performers.
Pointless Brewery & Theatre | Ann Arbor
Every Friday & Saturday, 8:00 p.m. $12.00,
10:00 p.m. $10.00
Racial Justice film & discussion
During black history month, racial justice topics will be discussed after watching a film.
Ypsilanti District Library | Whittaker
Feb. 5, 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. | Free
Ice Carving Festival
Watch many college students in Michigan compete to create the best ice carving.
County Farm Park | Ann Arbor
Feb. 4, 12:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. | Free