Local Events: 1/30/2017

Go Red Day!

Receive a free health screening, tips on having a healthy lifestyle, and personalized help for health insurance.

Student Center | 1st floor

Feb. 2, 9:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Startup Business Research Help

Learn more information about your business and your potential customers.

Entrepreneurship Center

Feb. 3, 1:00 p.m.–2:30 p.m.

A Le Carte: From the Studio to the Table

A collection of ancient, contemporary and futuristic dinnerware on loan from the Dinnerware Museum of Ann Arbor.

Student Center | 2nd floor

Through Feb. 18

Real and Surreal: Art Teachers as Artists

Many different types of art made by the Ann Arbor art teachers has been created into an exhibit.

Ann Arbor District Library | Malletts Creek

Jan. 31–Mar. 16 | Free

i heART music – Art opening & vinyl listening party

An art show with pieces relating to the theme of music. Bring your own vinyls.

Grove Studios | 1145 W. Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti

Feb. 3, 7:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. | Free

Drawing for Adults: Still Life

Learn new techniques every week using various mediums for all skill levels.

Ann Arbor District Library | Downtown, 4th Floor Meeting Room

Feb. 12, 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. | Free

Pointless Improv Shows

Comedic improv performed by experienced local performers.

Pointless Brewery & Theatre | Ann Arbor

Every Friday & Saturday, 8:00 p.m. $12.00,

10:00 p.m. $10.00

Racial Justice film & discussion

During black history month, racial justice topics will be discussed after watching a film.

Ypsilanti District Library | Whittaker

Feb. 5, 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. | Free

Ice Carving Festival

Watch many college students in Michigan compete to create the best ice carving.

County Farm Park | Ann Arbor

Feb. 4, 12:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. | Free

