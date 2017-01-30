Community support and awareness are key post-election

By Suni Jo Roberts

Post-election, people have been asking what they can do to help targeted groups. Sakinah Rahman doesn’t have to ask what can be done to help targeted groups, she says she was born to stand up for injustice.

“Yes, let me tell you—born advocate,” said Rahman. “I am an advocate for Islam, I’m an advocate for any injustice: for the LGBT+ community, Latinos and any injustices happening to anyone.”

“Last week we had a woman and her children standing by our mosque saying ‘I’m supporting my Muslim neighbors,’” said Said Aljazaeri, a biology major and Vice President of the Muslim Student Association at Washtenaw Community College.

This comment came from Aljazaeri while at an event held Dec. 1, where students were invited to walk around different tables with different MSA members explaining hijabs, foods eaten by Muslims, Hajj (the holy pilgrimage) and prayer.

Aljazaeri brought up an Mlive report from Ann Arbor, in which a woman was threatened to be set on fire if she did not take off her hijab. Anti-Muslim stories like this did not deter Aljazaeri on speaking about the support he feels from the community.

“That is a minority,” said Aljazaeri. “We have a lot of supporting community members.” He also pointed out the email sent to the campus community at the University of Michigan by President Mark Schlissel which stated that he hopes we can all agree that we can not stand silent in the face of discrimination.

Other MSA members also shared Aljazaeri’s view of a supportive community.

“I do believe our community is supportive but I believe our community is exposed,” said Rahman, part time WCC student, part time high school student and social media officer in the MSA.

Ann Arbor recorded a 17.9 percent foreign born population in 2015, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“There are other places in this country that are not exposed to Islam or Muslims in general and so they are easily influenced by the bad stigmas or the negative connotations put on Islam,” Rahman said.

During the Winter 2017 semester MSA holds weekly meetings, where anyone is welcome, every Monday from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. in LA 272.

