Classifieds: 2/13/2017

Below is a sample of recent employment want ads which have been posted with WCC Career Services. Students are invited to read these ads and to contact Career Services to find out how to apply for the openings.

Certified Nurse Assistant

Chelsea Retirement Community, part of the United Methodist Retirement Communities, is accepting applications for CENA’s (Competency Evaluated Nursing Assistants). Our Mission Building on a foundation of more than 100 years of service, United Methodist Retirement Communities promotes the wellness, dignity, and independence of older adults by providing high quality and innovative residential and supportive services.

Automotive Technician Intern

Assist experienced technicians with vehicle repairs/ modifications, building complex wiring harnesses and test boxes, machining/fabrication of vehicle components and test fixtures.

Preschool Assistant Teacher

If you are energetic, love playing with kids, want an amazing experience as a role model for children, and enjoy receiving hugs, homemade presents and want to feel good about the important job of being special to a child. Join our team at Bemis Farms

Medical Scribe – Greater Ann Arbor, MI.

The central role of the Medical Scribe is to relieve the physician of clerical or secretarial duties; thus allowing the physician to focus more directly on clinical care. The scribe is an unlicensed person and exclusively non-clinical. They do not touch patients and do not engage in any type of patient care. A scribe’s role is limited to documentation and efficiency management for the physician. Scribes function as the physician’s personal secretary and requires access to electronic databases that is similar to the access granted to the physicians themselves. Within the framework of an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system the scribe needs the functionality to find old records and results. At the physician’s request, the scribe must be able to locate past medical records, prior lab/radiology results, or past visit histories for the physician to review. Additionally, within the EMR itself the scribe needs the ability to enter data into the chart on the physician’s behalf. All scribe-entered data is reviewed and authenticated by the physician.

Package Handler

UPS is hiring individuals to work as part-time Package Handlers. This is a physical, fast-paced position that involves continual lifting, lowering and sliding packages that typically weigh 25 – 35 lbs. and may weigh up to 70 lbs. Part-time employees usually work 3 ½ – 4 hours each day and workdays can vary (Monday – Friday) or (Tuesday – Saturday) depending on the building needs.

Bookkeeper

Industrial Services Inc. is based on the west side of the small, friendly city of Ann Arbor. We are a commercial specialty contractor looking for an entry-level Bookkeeper to assist in our day-to-day bookkeeping and project accounting requirements. Confidentiality, excellent organizational skills and accuracy are important qualifications for this position, as is the ability to communicate clearly. The ideal candidate is a self-motivated, quick learner suited for our fast paced construction business environment.

Part Time Teller

In a part time schedule of 16-25 hours a week, build customer relationships, refer financial products and services, and provide courteous, friendly, enthusiastic and professional service to our customers. Use strong computer skills and solid attention to detail to run cash transactions. Adhere to policies and procedures.

Lead Teacher

Hour Kidz Learning Center & Child Care is located in the heart of South Lyon, MI. Children from ages 6 weeks to 12 years old are enrolled at our facility. We are currently looking for Lead Teachers in our Infant/Young Toddler and School Age classrooms.

Cashier

Collects money for general admissions and at some facilities, will work in the food service operation as well as the admissions operations. In both operations, will be responsible for the handling of all monies received and the operation of a cash register. May also be responsible for answering the facility telephone and disseminating public information. Concession operation personnel will be directly responsible for the cleanliness of the concession area and equipment. May be assigned on a regular, or occasional basis as a locker room or control person in addition to the duties as cashier. May exert up to 20 pounds of force occasionally, and/or up to 10 pounds of force frequently, and/or negligible amount of force constantly to move objects.

Team Member

Deliver the ultimate customer service experience and impressions of the Jamba brand. Able to clearly and concisely communicate product knowledge and information to all customers. Responsible for customer product and service standards. Foster an environment of team work. Maintain exceptional customer service metric scores. Communicates clearly, concisely and accurately in order to ensure effective shift operations. Follow all company operations policies and procedures.

CNA or Nursing assistant in training

Perform routine tasks under the supervision of registered nurses, ADL, Monitoring vital signs including temperature, pulse, respiration and blood pressure. Setting up of meal trays, Documenting.

Nurse – RN or LPN

Responsible for providing direct and indirect nursing care to assigned patients. Works under the direct and indirect supervision of the Director of Nursing or designee but is independent in the application of advanced nursing knowledge and skills. Manages complex clinical situations for which he/she is responsible.

Office Assistant

Organizes program operations and procedures such as typing, data entry, flow of correspondence, filing, duplication, message delivery and other services. Reads and routes incoming program mail and faxes. Locates and attaches appropriate file to correspondence to be answered by appropriate personnel. Files correspondence and other records and maintains centralized filing system for program records. Answers office telephone and gives information to callers or routes call to appropriate personnel.

