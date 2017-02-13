Local Events: 2/13/2017

Upcoming Competitive Dance Auditions were held on Thursday, Feb. 9 for the upcoming Talent Show. Students competed Thursday to win prize money by being chosen as a top three finalist. All finalists, including the top three will

preform before a crowd on the Towsley Auditorium stage inside the Morris Lawrence building on March 30.

WCC Transfer Fair

Many colleges will be attending the fair to give students information about transferring to various schools.

GM 118

Feb. 15, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. | Free

Black History 101: Mobile Museum

A lecture and viewing of historical artifacts ranging from days of slavery to the current hip hop culture.

Student Center 1st Floor | Community Room

Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. | Free

Club Day

The clubs at WCC will be giving information to students about the clubs that are available to join on campus.

Student Center | 1st Floor

Feb. 16, 3:30 p.m.–5:00 p.m. | Free

Ann Arbor Saturday for Art

This month, the class has been focused on composition while creating quilts. There is a list of supplies needed.

UofM Art Architecture Building | 2000 Bonisteel, Ann Arbor | Room 2062

Every Saturday 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Free

Black History Month Exhibit

This art exhibit was created by 17 visual artists and 3 poets to recognize black history month.

Riverside Arts Center | 76 N Huron Street, Ypsilanti

Now–Feb. 25: Thursday–Saturday, 3:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

Sundays, 1:30 p.m.–4:00 p.m. | Free

Drawing for Adults: Reflections, Transparency, and Refractions

This week, the class is focusing on texture, chiaroscuro, and perspective drawings.

Ann Arbor District Library

Feb. 19, 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. | Free

$2 Movie Night

The ESL club from WCC is getting together at Rave to learn about American culture.

Rave Movie Theatre

Feb. 15, 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Citizens Climate Rally

A rally to voice opinions about protecting the environment and climate. Includes speakers such as Debbie Dingell.

Federal Building | 200 E Liberty, Ann Arbor

Feb. 18, 1:30 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

65th Annual Autorama

The annual show full of custom cars and hot rods. Special celebrity guests will be attending.

Cobo Center | 1 Washington Boulevard | Detroit

Feb. 24, 12:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

Feb. 25, 9:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Feb. 26, 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. | $20.00

