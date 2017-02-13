Local Events: 2/13/2017

|Upcoming Competitive Dance
Auditions were held on Thursday, Feb. 9 for the upcoming Talent Show. Students competed Thursday to win prize money by being chosen as a top three finalist. All finalists, including the top three will
WCC Transfer Fair
Many colleges will be attending the fair to give students information about transferring to various schools.
GM 118
Feb. 15, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. | Free
Black History 101: Mobile Museum
A lecture and viewing of historical artifacts ranging from days of slavery to the current hip hop culture.
Student Center 1st Floor | Community Room
Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. | Free
Club Day
The clubs at WCC will be giving information to students about the clubs that are available to join on campus.
Student Center | 1st Floor
Feb. 16, 3:30 p.m.–5:00 p.m. | Free
Ann Arbor Saturday for Art
This month, the class has been focused on composition while creating quilts. There is a list of supplies needed.
UofM Art Architecture Building | 2000 Bonisteel, Ann Arbor | Room 2062
Every Saturday 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. | Free
Black History Month Exhibit
This art exhibit was created by 17 visual artists and 3 poets to recognize black history month.
Riverside Arts Center | 76 N Huron Street, Ypsilanti
Now–Feb. 25: Thursday–Saturday, 3:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.
Sundays, 1:30 p.m.–4:00 p.m. | Free
Drawing for Adults: Reflections, Transparency, and Refractions
This week, the class is focusing on texture, chiaroscuro, and perspective drawings.
Ann Arbor District Library
Feb. 19, 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. | Free
$2 Movie Night
The ESL club from WCC is getting together at Rave to learn about American culture.
Rave Movie Theatre
Feb. 15, 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
Citizens Climate Rally
A rally to voice opinions about protecting the environment and climate. Includes speakers such as Debbie Dingell.
Federal Building | 200 E Liberty, Ann Arbor
Feb. 18, 1:30 p.m.–4:00 p.m.
65th Annual Autorama
The annual show full of custom cars and hot rods. Special celebrity guests will be attending.
Cobo Center | 1 Washington Boulevard | Detroit
Feb. 24, 12:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.
Feb. 25, 9:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.
Feb. 26, 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. | $20.00