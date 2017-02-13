New board of trustees elected

By Suni Jo Roberts

Staff Writer

The WCC board of trustees met for the first time this year and elected a new lineup of officers.

Diana McKnight-Morton was elected to be the new Board Chair. She will serve a two year term in this position. McKnight-Morton has been on the board of trustees for 23 years, first being elected to serve a six-year term in 1994.

Former Board Chair Dr. Richard J. Landau nominated McKnight-Morton and the seven member board unanimously supported that nomination.

Trustee Dave DaVarti commented on his support for McKnight-Morton for Board Chair.

“I think her long time serving the college and her knowledge will serve us well as Chair of the board of trustees and I look forward to working with her, said DaVarti.

McKnight-Morton recognized former Board Chair Dr. Landau for his long time commitment and good work as Board Chair. Dr. Landau has was first elected to the board in 2001.

“Chair Landau has done a very exemplary job as the Chair of this trustee board,” said McKnight-Morton. “He also extends himself out to make sure that this college is one of the best community colleges in Michigan. He has done a very good job, I appreciate his role and his thoughtfulness and understanding of each one of us … he was able to harness all that energy and put it into one perspective as for the community college itself.”

Christina Fleming was elected as Vice Chair of the board of trustees. Fleming formerly filled the role as Secretary.

Bill Milliken Jr. was newly elected to an officer position as Board Treasurer.

Also newly elected was Angela Davis who now serves as Board Secretary.

The meeting in which these elections took place along with all board of trustee meetings are taped and can be viewed on WCC’s website.

