Safety Report: 2/13/2017

Student robbed at gunpoint on campus

A WCC student was robbed at gunpoint last Thursday, according school authorities. The robbery occurred in parking lot 4 outside of the Business Education building around 2:40 p.m.

Scott Hilden, chief of Campus Safety, said the victim was looking to purchase a cellphone. The victim entered a gray sedan to conduct the transaction with the driver. A third person wearing a ski mask and holding a gun jumped in the back of the car and demanded the victim’s wallet and cellphone. The victim complied and quickly left the vehicle to seek help. The suspects fled the area.

The case has been handed over to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.

Two harassment cases reported

Security also received reports of two cases of harassment on campus.

One reported incident took place Jan. 31 at the Liberal Arts and Science Building. The second took place Jan. 30 at the Student Center.

Other details were not available.

Tips from Scott Hilden Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings

Avoid isolated areas

Walk purposfully, stand tall, and make eye contact with people around you

Trust your instincts. If you feel uncomfortable in a situation, leave.

