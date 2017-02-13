Summer research program opens doors

By Brittany Dekorte

The Michigan Community College Summer Research Fellowship is a program run through the University of Michigan that allows community college students to work on research projects with current U-M grad students and professors.

According to their mission statement, CCSRF “seeks to attract a diverse student population, including women and historically underrepresented students, first generation college students, and students from low-income backgrounds and veterans.”

James Manriquez is a student at U-M who studies social science. He got his start with research at U-M through CCSRF, coming to work from his community college in California. “It was a gateway for me, pairing me with a mentor and letting me get familiar with the campus,” said Manriquez. Manriquez says that going through the CCSRF project was important to his success, and now helps to get students at community colleges involved in the program.

The project, which runs from May 31 to Aug. 4, pays up to $4000. Students can apply to work in fields of social sciences, humanities and arts, engineering and physical sciences, health sciences, and natural and environmental sciences.

Catalina Ormsby is the associate director of U-M’s undergraduate research opportunity program.“Of the 40 or 45 fellows we take on each year, five or ten of them are WCC students,” said Ormsby.

The deadline for this summer’s CCSFP program is Feb 24.

To learn more go to https://lsa.umich.edu/urop/students/summer-programs/community-college-summer-research-fellowship.html

