Hockey profile: Justin McComas

“Hockey is a big part of my family because all of my cousins who I am close with got me into it and we played and won championships. I’m the only one who stuck with it.”
Hometown: Belleville/Port Huron/Sarnia area, MI.
Teams: Canton Crush, Victory Honda, Belleville Varsity, Ann Arbor storm, Belletire, Washtenaw, soon to be CMU.
Nick name: Crosby
Age started playing hockey: 7
Big WCC moment: Hat trick in debut.
Future Hockey and school plans: CMU hockey, Degree in Sports Management.
Position: Center
Major: Sports Management or Business.
Duration at WCC: 2 years.
Personal Stats: 12G 14A in 14 total games.
Hobbies/Interests: All sports, and on-ice and off-ice workouts.
“Coach is very influential to a team’s success, has to have the right balance between intimidating and friendly…and know their team’s high points and low points.”