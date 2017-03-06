‘Journey to Ireland’ Preview

By Brittany Dekorte

Saint Patrick’s Day is usually celebrated in the United States with eating, drinking and wearing green. The holiday honors the patron saint of Ireland, who is said to have brought Christianity to the formerly pagan region.

To pay homage to the holiday and the history of Ireland, the Washtenaw Community Concert Band is putting on a concert entitled “Journey to Ireland”. The concert will be held on March 16 in the Towsley Auditorium on campus, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Christopher Heidenreich has conducted and directed the Washtenaw Community Concert Band for six years, and helped plan this concert.

“As the music grows throughout our rehearsal sessions leading to a concert, I find myself finding another selection or two that I feel suits the players, or that as an ensemble, we find a musical affection. Sometimes, there is a selection with a personal attachment, and this concert features a selection with which I have a special, I think that all of our music has an infection energy and melodic charm that’s particuarly Irish,” Heidenreich said.

Composer James Curnow will be part of a pre-concert talk in ML150. Curnow has written compilations of traditional Irish music, will be guest conductor during this concert. According to Heidenreich, the band’s conductor, Curnow is also helping the band write a brand new composition for their fortieth anniversary concert in 2019.

Another person coming in to make this concert special is Nicolas Brown accompanying the band on the uilleann pipes, an Irish version of bagpipes.

This event is being sponsored by a grant from the Frederick S. Upton Foundation.

