Local events: 3/20/2017

Engaging with Art

Guided tours in the University of Michigan Museum of Art based on a theme.

UMMA | 525 S State St, Ann Arbor

Apr 2 1 p.m.–2 p.m. | Free

Drawing for Adults

This week consists of creating pastel landscape drawings for all skill levels.

Ann Arbor District Library | Westgate Branch

Mar 26 3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. | Free

Bronze Elegance fashion show 2017

This is the 39th annual charity fashion show put on by local and national designers.

606 E Hoover St, Ann Arbor

Apr 1 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. | $15

Ann Arbor Film Festival

The 55th annual festival of six days of film screenings, discussions, and celebrations.

Michigan Theater

Mar 21–Mar. 26 | $12 per show, $100 entire festival

The Immigrants’ march in Ann Arbor

A local march to unite together against the attack on immigrants. The idea is based off of the march coming up in D.C. in the spring.

Federal Building | 200 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Mar 25 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. | Free

Pointless improv shows at Pointless Brewery & Theatre

Every Friday and Saturday evening comedic improv performed by experienced local performers.

Pointless Brewery & Theatre, Ann Arbor

Tickets: $12, 8 p.m. & $10, 10 p.m.

