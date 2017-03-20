WCC video boot camp

Process of the speeches was being recorded by professional devices. Audiences enjoy the practical and interesting experience sharing from the speakers of Digital Video Business. Roshaun Akeem Page, is an award winning short film maker, and also the founder and President of his own video production company “It’s a R.A.P. Production”. WCC videography student Steven St.John raise a question response to Garrett Sammons’s speech.

Washtenaw’s Community College’s Entrepreneurship center put on a digital business boot camp on March 10. The camp, which is the third in their series “The Business Of…”, featured industry speakers. At the boot camp, attendees were given advice on marketing their businesses, finding jobs, time management and networking. The event was free to WCC students, and the public tickets sold out.

Photos by Carmen Cheng.

