Hearings planned on security changes

Trustee McKnight argued that although the procedural motion was unusual, enough discourse has happened on campus safety over the past year, further delay was unacceptable. Scott Hilden cited a number of incidents during his tenure at WCC which have led him to believe the school is not prepared to deal with emergencies. Hatcher had concerns about the checks and balances on the police force. The law requires an oversight committee made of two staff members and two faculty, which she said was insufficient. Hilden mentioned the officers would be handpicked from retired law enforcement. Their training would be specific to a college environment and would include training to deal with implicit bias, and interaction with students with disabilities. Scott Hilden, chief of public safety, presented a proposal to implement a fully certified police department at Washtenaw Community College to the Board of Trustees on March 10th 2017.The Board of Trustees voted 5-2 to hold the required meetings. Trustee Dave DeVarti, who voted against the measure, vowed to delay the process on grounds that the public was not adequately informed about proceedings.

By Iván Flores

Staff Writer

Public hearings for a police department at Washtenaw Community College could begin as early as this month. Scott Hilden, chief of public safety, presented a proposal to implement a fully certified police department at WCC to the Board of Trustees during their annual retreat. Michigan law requires that at least two public hearings be held before a binding vote is taken, and an oversight committee be established before a school police department is implemented.

The hearings are tentatively scheduled for March 28 and April 25. However, Larry Barkoff, a lawyer for the school, said nothing is set in stone.

Hilden’s proposal calls for four police officers at an annual cost of $367,000 with an additional one-time startup cost of $93,000 for equipment and training. No mention was made about the cost of insurance.

Hilden said the officers would be handpicked from retired law enforcement. Their training would be specific to a college environment and would include training to deal with implicit bias, and interaction with students with disabilities.

Unlike other Michigan universities and community colleges of similar size, WCC does not have its own police department or armed guards.

Hilden was hired in January after retiring from the Canton Police Department, where he oversaw the School Resource Officer program for 15 years. He cited a number of incidents during his tenure at WCC which have led him to believe the school is not prepared to deal with emergencies. Among those incidents Hilden cited were an armed robbery outside of the Business Education building and threats made by mentally unstable students.

Trustees Dave DeVarti and Ruth Hatcher said they would oppose the plan unless they are convinced the oversight for a police department is adequate. Hatcher said her son had been intimidated by campus security and was not eager to see them armed.

The administration can present a detailed plan to the board of trustees at the request of McKnight, who is the chair. Barkoff, the college’s lawyer, said that request has not yet been made.

This version of the campus security story first appeared in the March 20 print edition of the Voice. Earlier versions were web-published shortly after the board of trustees meetings.

