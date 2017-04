Photo courtesy Adam Saunders Photo courtesy Eli Lindauer Photo courtesy Rebecca Cifaldi Photo courtesy Mike Quigley Photo courtesy Stephanie Prechter

A free exhibition of photography from WCC students, taking place at the Kerrytown Concert House. The exhibit is showing through the entire month of April and features a variety of print processes and styles. The gallery reception is being held Thursday, April 6 from 5–7:00 p.m.

