Local events: 4/3/17

Earth day

Learn about ways to help environmental problems along with a live raptor presentation.

Student Center first floor

April 6 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Easter worship

Celebrate Easter with Alter WCC through praise and worship.

LA 375

April 13 12:00-1:00 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Open mic night

A showcase of music, karaoke and poetry hosted by the ESL Club and International Association.

Java Spot

April 13 4:00-6:00 p.m.

22nd annual exhibition of art by Michigan prisoners

Experience the last two days of the art show by Michigan prisoners hosted by the Prison Creative Arts Project.

Duderstadt Center Gallery | U-M Library

April 4 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Apr. 5 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. | Free

7th annual Foolmoon: Wonderfool Productions

A festival with sculptures, laser shows, performances and more held outdoors.

Located at three locations: Kerrytown Farmer’s Market, Slauson Middle School, and the UM Museum of Art

April 7 7:45 p.m.-12:00 a.m. | Free

Engaging with Art: art by immigrants

Artists who have moved from one country to another showing culture in the world through a tour.

University of Michigan Museum of Art, UMMA Store, Ann Arbor

April 16 1:00-2:00 p.m. | Free

Women, entrepreneurship & social change conference

A conference to give an inside look about women as innovators, investors and CEOs.

Michigan League

April 5 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Free, registration required

Black cinema

Watch a screening of the film “Belly” followed by an open mic.

Riverside Arts Center, 76 N. Huron, Ypsilanti, Studio 2

Apr. 7 6:30-10 p.m. | Free

Tax march Ann Arbor

A nationwide movement brought to a local point protesting about ethics and transparency in the government.

The Diag | Ann Arbor

April 15 12:00-3:00 p.m.

