Local events: 4/3/17

Earth day
Learn about ways to help environmental problems along with a live raptor presentation.
Student Center first floor
April 6 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Easter worship
Celebrate Easter with Alter WCC through praise and worship.
LA 375
April 13 12:00-1:00 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Open mic night
A showcase of music, karaoke and poetry hosted by the ESL Club and International Association.
Java Spot
April 13 4:00-6:00 p.m.
22nd annual exhibition of art by Michigan prisoners
Experience the last two days of the art show by Michigan prisoners hosted by the Prison Creative Arts Project.
Duderstadt Center Gallery | U-M Library
April 4 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Apr. 5 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. | Free
7th annual Foolmoon: Wonderfool Productions
A festival with sculptures, laser shows, performances and more held outdoors.
Located at three locations: Kerrytown Farmer’s Market, Slauson Middle School, and the UM Museum of Art
April 7 7:45 p.m.-12:00 a.m. | Free
Engaging with Art: art by immigrants
Artists who have moved from one country to another showing culture in the world through a tour.
University of Michigan Museum of Art, UMMA Store, Ann Arbor
April 16 1:00-2:00 p.m. | Free
Women, entrepreneurship & social change conference
A conference to give an inside look about women as innovators, investors and CEOs.
Michigan League
April 5 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Free, registration required
Black cinema
Watch a screening of the film “Belly” followed by an open mic.
Riverside Arts Center, 76 N. Huron, Ypsilanti, Studio 2
Apr. 7 6:30-10 p.m. | Free
Tax march Ann Arbor
A nationwide movement brought to a local point protesting about ethics and transparency in the government.
The Diag | Ann Arbor
April 15 12:00-3:00 p.m.