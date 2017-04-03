News briefs: 4/3/2017

SNA Chipotle Fundraiser

Washtenaw Community College’s Student Nurses Association will be hosting a fundraiser at the Chipotle on E Washtenaw Ave. The fundraiser will take place Monday April 3, between 4pm and 8pm. Anyone who brings in a flyer or tells their cashier that they are there to support WCC’s SNA will have 50 percent of their order cost donated to the organization.

Scholarship Deadlines

The deadline for applying to scholarships and grants through WCC’s Student Resource Center for the spring/summer semester is Monday, April 17. The SRC sets aside money for current WCC students each semester. To be eligible, students must fill out their FAFSA and meet with a SRC case manager.

Equal Pay Day

April 4 is Equal Pay Day, a day to push for equal pay between men and women across the country. Michigan has the second largest pay gap in the country, with women earning 74 cents for every dollar a man makes. To support the strive for equal pay, participants can wear red on the fourth or join the Michigan Equal Pay Day Coalition at www.facebook.com/MIequalpay/

