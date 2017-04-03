Home / NEWS / Opening doors through volunteering

Opening doors through volunteering

(Right) Leela Kausch, program volunteer coordinator at Ele’s Place, Don Buffa from EDUCATE Youth Ypsi and other tables are explaining the volunteer positions available at their organizations to students. Download permissions
Leela Kausch, program volunteer coordinator at Ele’s Place explains a feelings mask, where children decorate their mask with emotions and sentiments. Download permissions
Ele’s Place activity, “the scream box,” allows children the opportunity to express themselves at the top of their lungs to break through the silence barrier after a tragedy. Download permissions
A memory box is an activity older children at Ele’s Place do to remember past loved ones and the memories they shared together. Download permissions
(From left)Amanda Deacon, Dave Wildfong and Lexi Judkins greet students at the first table of the volunteer fair. Download permissions
Inside of the feelings mask represents the internal feelings children feel after the loss of a loved one. Ele’s place is looking to find help with leading support groups, they currently offer 25 different support groups. Download permissions

By Jenelle Franklin
Editor

Community Resource and Volunteer Fair, held on Tuesday March 28 was a place to boost your resume with experience and charitable donations of time.

Volunteer organizations filled the first floor of the Student Center, offering opportunities for volunteering and internships. Organizations were at 100 percent attendance, and each of the booths had roughly 14 students inquire about the opportunities.

Organizations in attendance at the Community Resources and Volunteer Fair suggest visiting their websites for more information on joining.

