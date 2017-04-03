Opening doors through volunteering

(Right) Leela Kausch, program volunteer coordinator at Ele’s Place, Don Buffa from EDUCATE Youth Ypsi and other tables are explaining the volunteer positions available at their organizations to students. Download permissions Leela Kausch, program volunteer coordinator at Ele’s Place explains a feelings mask, where children decorate their mask with emotions and sentiments. Download permissions Ele’s Place activity, “the scream box,” allows children the opportunity to express themselves at the top of their lungs to break through the silence barrier after a tragedy. Download permissions A memory box is an activity older children at Ele’s Place do to remember past loved ones and the memories they shared together. Download permissions (From left)Amanda Deacon, Dave Wildfong and Lexi Judkins greet students at the first table of the volunteer fair. Download permissions Inside of the feelings mask represents the internal feelings children feel after the loss of a loved one. Ele’s place is looking to find help with leading support groups, they currently offer 25 different support groups. Download permissions

By Jenelle Franklin

Editor

Community Resource and Volunteer Fair, held on Tuesday March 28 was a place to boost your resume with experience and charitable donations of time.

Volunteer organizations filled the first floor of the Student Center, offering opportunities for volunteering and internships. Organizations were at 100 percent attendance, and each of the booths had roughly 14 students inquire about the opportunities.

The Alzheimer’s Association– Michigan Great Lakes Chapter was present with opportunities to volunteer and intern in multiple departments.

Volunteering with the University Musical Society means free attendance to a show with your support of donated time.

EDUCATE Youth Ypsi founder Gail Wolkoff says that the opportunities available require the volunteers to like working with teenagers, laughter and fun.

Give 365, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation is looking for volunteers in the park maintenance department along with Leslie Science Center and Earth Day Festival.

Bird Center of Washtenaw County is looking for volunteers who are not squeamish around baby birds and their habitats.

Organizations in attendance at the Community Resources and Volunteer Fair suggest visiting their websites for more information on joining.

