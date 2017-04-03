Opening doors through volunteering

By Jenelle Franklin
Editor
Community Resource and Volunteer Fair, held on Tuesday March 28 was a place to boost your resume with experience and charitable donations of time.
Volunteer organizations filled the first floor of the Student Center, offering opportunities for volunteering and internships. Organizations were at 100 percent attendance, and each of the booths had roughly 14 students inquire about the opportunities.
- The Alzheimer’s Association– Michigan Great Lakes Chapter was present with opportunities to volunteer and intern in multiple departments.
- Volunteering with the University Musical Society means free attendance to a show with your support of donated time.
- EDUCATE Youth Ypsi founder Gail Wolkoff says that the opportunities available require the volunteers to like working with teenagers, laughter and fun.
- Give 365, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation is looking for volunteers in the park maintenance department along with Leslie Science Center and Earth Day Festival.
- Bird Center of Washtenaw County is looking for volunteers who are not squeamish around baby birds and their habitats.
Organizations in attendance at the Community Resources and Volunteer Fair suggest visiting their websites for more information on joining.