Food truck rally brings new flavors to Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market

Made-from-scratch food, live music, and free face painting. To partake, visit the Ann Arbor Farmers’ Market annual Food Truck Rally at 5 p.m. the first Wednesday of the Month from May through October. Now in its third season, opening day brought packed crowds who were eager to check out the vendors participating this year.

This is Stephanie Willette’s first season hosting the rally. Willette was previously the manager of the Chelsea Farmers’ Market and worked closely with the previous manager of Ann Arbor to choose the vendors for this year.

“Ann Arbor is a producers-only market, and that philosophy extends to our food truck rallies,” Willette said, “All of our food truck vendors make their own products from scratch, and are not allowed to buy or re-sell prepackaged products.”

The market has attracted a range of cuisines to its Food Truck Rally.

At its first event of 2017, vendors were serving up everything from crepes to pizza, comfort food in a bowl, soups, and sandwiches with superhero (or villain) names.

Some vendors provide vegetarian and vegan options alongside more classic fares, while others still, provide vegan-only options.

“We want to show as many people [as possible] that you can eat your veggies without compromising on taste,” said Eric Schultz, Nosh Pit Detroit vendor.

Some vendors have been participating in the Food Truck Rally since day one, like The Pita Post. Others, like Hero or Villain, are joining for the very first time. Veteran or newbie, every food truck was a hit according to customers.

“It was all really, really good,” said Veronica Ellis, area resident. Ellis sampled food from three vendors: Delectabowl, Crepe Day-Twah, and Marconi’s Pizza. The opening day of the season was her first food truck event at the Farmers Market.

“It was a lot of fun,” Ellis said. “It’s cool. There’s lots of people here. The music was cool. It was a good time.”

Facebook is to thank for many of the younger attendees, a group of University of Michigan students mentioned they realized the rally was kicking off again after seeing friends post about it on the social network.

Two in their particular group had known of the event prior to attending.

“I’ve been to one or two before,” said Nick Vrahoretis. Vrahoretis had tried the fare from Matt & Mo’s, while his friends had explored food from each vendor attending the rally. They will all be returning next month when the rally is held on June 7.

