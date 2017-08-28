News briefs: 8/28/2017

Fall Club Registration

Students interested in starting a new club at WCC or re-registering an existing one are now able to fill out the Club Registration Form. The deadline to register or re-register is Sunday, Oct. 1. New clubs must have four currently-enrolled WCC students and have one WCC (Full-time) staff member or (Full or Part-Time) faculty member as a faculty advisor. Students proposing a club must be enrolled in a 3 credit class with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher. Contact Coordinator of Student Organizations, Alexandria Judkins at ajudkins@wccnet.edu with any questions. Club Registrations forms can be found at https://orgsync.com/108998/forms/140693

Club Sports at WCC

Club Sports Recruitment begins the last week of August. Club sports teams compete against teams outside of WCC and offer a higher level of commitment than intramural sports. Try out for sports teams such as cross country, hockey, soccer and more. Go to Campus Connect for specific dates and times.

Dioxane Plume Update Town Hall

The Ann Arbor District Library’s downtown branch will be hosting a town hall event on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Ask questions and get updates on the Gelman dioxane plume, and next steps for the community. Will feature U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, state Rep. Adam Zemke, state Rep. Yousef Rabhi, state Rep. Donna Lasinski and state Rep. Ronnie Peterson, and other representatives from the community and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Free Student Show at the Ark

Students are able to watch a free Dead Horses music concert at the Ark, an intimate, 400-seat venue located in downtown Ann Arbor. The event is a part of the Ark’s Annual Student Welcome Show on Thursday, Sept. 7. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. General admission is $15. Students must bring a valid student ID from any institution.

