School standards for transfer degrees are relaxing to align with new state standards

On Nov. 28, the board of trustees voted to change the college degree structures at Washtenaw Community College.

These changes will reduce the number of credits needed for the school’s Associate in Arts (A.A.), Associate in Science (A.S.), and Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.). These three degrees are university parallel/transfer degrees, utilized by students who intend to transfer and continue with their bachelor’s at other Michigan universities.

Kimberly Hurns, the Vice President of Instruction, spoke on the changes in front of the board of trustees. Her hope is that these changes will increase the completion rate for these degrees.

“Basically the changes align with the Michigan Transfer Agreement changes that were made two months ago,” said Hurns.

To reflect these changes, all three programs are having their minimum general education requirements removed, and the A.A.S. is having its minimum major concentration credits dropped from 24 to 20 credits.

Hurns is hopeful that the changes will help increase the completion rate for these three degree programs.

“I think it will increase the number of completers,” said Hurns. “We see some students leaving early for a lot of reasons, not just because of the additional requirements that we have, the computer requirement was a big one that we had that was keeping students from actually completing their degree, and they would transfer. I use transfer loosely, most would just leave.”

These changes will go into effect for the Fall 2018 semester.

