VoiceBox: 12/4/2017

Do you think the Thanksgiving break was a help or a hindrance on your motivation?

By Becky Gordon

Staff Writer

“I think it kind of was a help, just to have that relaxation period in between. Even though I didn’t get to relax much, because I work. But I think it did help, to catch up on things that I was falling behind on and all that.”

Kaylah Santure

18, business

“It helped, because you know time for homework and studying.”

Eiji Masuoka

18, undecided major

“It was a help, you know, give my mind a break. I got to eat some good food, and feel good about coming back to the school year.”

DeAvone Thomas

18, early childhood education

“It was a help for me, because it gave me a chance to actually know “what I want to do with myself. And just get the time for myself, away from all homework assignments, and just have the time for myself. “

Avery Cosey

18, acting

“I think it was a help, because I needed a break from all the schoolwork. And it worked, it was a help.”

Miranda Balaka

19, special education

“I think that it was probably a hinderance. You take a break, so you’re in the swing of things, then you have an entire week off. Then you come back and you have to get back into the swing of things.”

Deven Fry

27, nursing

“I think was it was helpful.”

Alicia Warden

22, global studies

“It was a hinderance. For example I had an exam due before thanksgiving break, and now I have a lab quiz over the same material over a week later and I think it put a strain on my studying because I wasn’t focuses in school mode for this lab quiz.”

Allison MacDonald

20, nursing

